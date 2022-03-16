Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Local WWII veteran celebrates birthday

By WALA Staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local man who served the country in a big way celebrated a big birthday this week.

Lewis Charles Malone turned 98 on Tuesday.

He is a World War II veteran who was called to serve in the Marine Corps. He was sent to the 4th Marine Division then shipped to the South Pacific and in 1945 fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Malone received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2015

He credits his long life to being obedient to God’s word and obedient to his parents. Malone said the most effective way he knows to live is to start with the end in mind.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man accused of slashing father's face with machete pleads not guilty
Man accused of slashing father's face with machete pleads not guilty
City leaders hope a master plan can shed light on another option for the Civic Center
Potential master plan could give city officials another option for the future of the Civic Center
Alabama Lottery
Mobile County legislator offers lottery proposal
Family demanding answers after deadly police chase
Family demanding answers after deadly police chase
Gun discharges as Mobile police tackle man
Gun discharges as Mobile police tackle man