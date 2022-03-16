Local WWII veteran celebrates birthday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A local man who served the country in a big way celebrated a big birthday this week.

Lewis Charles Malone turned 98 on Tuesday.

He is a World War II veteran who was called to serve in the Marine Corps. He was sent to the 4th Marine Division then shipped to the South Pacific and in 1945 fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima.

Malone received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2015

He credits his long life to being obedient to God’s word and obedient to his parents. Malone said the most effective way he knows to live is to start with the end in mind.

