Mobile County legislator offers lottery proposal

A state representative from Mobile County has sponsored legislation that would set up a state lottery and pay for scholarships and grants for student loan repayments.

The bills by Rep. Chip Brown (R-Hollinger’s Island) would put a constitutional amendment on the ballot to authorize a lottery and create a lottery commission to regulate the games.

The state Legislative Fiscal Office estimates the bill would generate between $198 million and $285 million a year after expenses.

Here’s where the money would go:

The first $500,000 would pay for gambling addiction treatment programs.

Some funds would pay for periodic bonuses for retired education workers.

Up to $500,000 would be used to pay dues and fees for students participating in programs like the Future Farmers of America and the 4H Club.

The vast majority of money, though, would go to scholarships and student loan repayment grants, although the legislation does not authorize payments to begin until the Alabama Education Lottery Trust Fund accumulates $250 million.

Students at Alabama colleges and universities would be eligible for up to $2,500 for tuition and fees as long as they are enrolled as full-time students and maintained a 2.0 grade point average.

College graduates who owe money on student loans could apply for grants. They would have to have bachelor’s degrees from accredited schools, and they would have to be residents of Alabama and work in the state. The amounts would vary depending on the number of recipients and the amount of money available.

Legislation sponsored by state Sen. Greg Albritton (R-Atmore) would go far beyond a lottery, allowing for casinos and sports betting. Robert Kennedy Jr. represents the state’s legacy dog tracks, which would have first shot at the casinos under Albritton’s bill.

Kennedy said Brown deserves credit starting the discussion in the House. But he said his organization, which includes Mobile Greyhound Park in Theodore, favors the comprehensive bill.

“And the reason why we think that is so critically important is that the lottery as a standalone entity does not create the level of jobs that you would have if you start to focus on the resort-style casinos that could come as a result of a comprehensive gaming bill and constitutional amendment going through the system,” he told FOX10 News.

Under Brown’s proposal, a newly created lottery commission would regulate the lottery. Its nine members would be appointees of the governor and other state leaders, and they would serve four-year terms while earning annual salaries equal to what state lawmakers earn.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.