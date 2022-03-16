Mobile man charged with slashing father’s face with machete

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police arrested a man accused of slashing his father in the face with a machete.

It happened Saturday morning at a house on Primrose Avenue off of Emogene Street.

According to investigators, Daniel Knowles was in an argument with his dad when he swung the blade tried and then tried to choke him. The father was not seriously hurt.

Knowles is charged with domestic violence and assault. He pleaded not guilty in court on Wednesday.

