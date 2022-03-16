New water station installed at Daphne Elementary to keep students hydrated

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Elementary received a special grant from The American Heart Association on Wednesday.

The Kids Heart Challenge Grant is awarded to only a handful of schools nationwide. The $3500 grant covered the installation for the Trojan Water Station.

Students use the station to fill up their water bottles before physical activity.

The heart association says many children don’t have access to clean water during the school day. It’s advocating for a state policy that would bring water stations to every school in Alabama.

