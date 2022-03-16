Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

New water station installed at Daphne Elementary to keep students hydrated

By WALA Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Daphne Elementary received a special grant from The American Heart Association on Wednesday.

The Kids Heart Challenge Grant is awarded to only a handful of schools nationwide. The $3500 grant covered the installation for the Trojan Water Station.

Students use the station to fill up their water bottles before physical activity.

The heart association says many children don’t have access to clean water during the school day. It’s advocating for a state policy that would bring water stations to every school in Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Twaine Grant
MPD: A Shooting to Settle a Score
Some Alabama schools have lifted mask mandates, while others continue to require face coverings.
Bill would move money from public schools to charter schools
Downtown Cajun Cookoff preview with Toby Brown
Downtown Cajun Cookoff preview with Toby Brown
Downtown Cajun Cookoff preview with Child Advocacy Center
Daphne Elementary receives American Heart Association grant which helped build water station
American Heart Association grant helps Daphne Elementary build water station