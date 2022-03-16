Old Shell Road Magnet School celebrate their honor roll students with a parade

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Old Shell Road Magnet School in Mobile put a spotlight on students who went above and beyond during their first semester of school.

K through 5th-grade students got a chance to show off their achievements with an honor roll parade.

The parade honored the students who had outstanding grades, exceeded their reading goals, or had perfect attendance.

Principal, Christi Norris said she couldn’t be more proud of her students.

“Our students work so hard, and we just want to have a day that we recognize all that they do and we just want to celebrate them and we really have a day where we just lift them up,” said Principal Norris.

Parents beamed with pride as they held up signs and cheered their children on.

“She works so hard you know, I love to see the dedication,” said one parent.

Third-grade teacher, Ashley Miller said she sees first-hand how much work the students put in.

“My students work hard from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every single day. They come in they’re excited about learning so we want to honor them and celebrate them,” said Mrs. Miller.

The students had a blast as they marched with their classmates before they headed back to class to continue their hard work.

This was the magnet’s school first time doing a parade, instead of an assembly.

