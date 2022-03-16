Potential master plan could give city officials another option for the future of the Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The future of the mobile civic center has been in question for the last several years. In 2019, there were two proposals to tear the existing Civic Center down and repurpose the property. Now the city wants to look at the other option.

“There has not been a current study on what it would take to renovate it, what that facility would look like if renovated, and what type of attractions we could have here in the city of Mobile,” said Chief of Staff James Barber.

Like most places, the Civic Center took a hit during the pandemic. But General Manager Kendall Wall says things are starting to turn around.

“Mike Epps has been here, we had Katt Williams like you mentioned, we’ve got some other shows that are coming,” said Wall. “All three buildings I would say are coming back to 2019 level.”

Even so, the city is considering an agreement with Populous Architects to look at possible renovations for the existing structure

“This is a chance for Populous to come in and it’s more of a conceptual type thing,” said Wall. “What ideas are out there.”

The aging facility which first opened in the 1960s hasn’t had major renovations in several years. Some new upgrades could be coming as part of the master plan.

“The seating bowl itself how do they treat that. Along with just the entrance part of it the traffic patterns and things like that,” added Wall.

If approved the study would take at least twelve weeks to finish but the hope is it will give the city a chance to explore all their options to get the most use out of the Civic Center as possible.

“You’ve got 22 acres in a prime spot here right here off of downtown so I think the key is how do you develop that and how do you develop it as it works with downtown,” said Wall.

