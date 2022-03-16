Prichard, water board hope to end long-running litigation over fire hydrants

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The city and the independent water board are moving toward what both sides hope will be a permanent settlement to long-running litigation over fire hydrants.

Both sides have been locked in a bitter dispute since 2018, when the city accused the Prichard Water Works & Sewer Board of failing to maintain fire hydrants. The city contended that more than 100 fire hydrants were not up to code, including some that were outright out of service or even missing.

Based on the allegations, the city disputed a bill of more than $240,000 and also sought a court order mandating repairs.

The water board filed a counterclaim alleging that the city improperly had filed criminal charges against board employees alleging they were performing draining of water hydrants without permits.

All this culminated in the water board shutting off service to city-owned properties in summer 2018 – including City Hall, which caused a sewage backup.

The water eventually got turned back on, but the utility has withheld business license fees for 2021 and 2022. That amounts to $542,595. On Monday, board Chairman Russell Heidelburg and the other four members voted to pay those funds.

“They owe the money,” board attorney Jay Ross said. “We don’t need that lawsuit with the city of Prichard. So they’ve agreed to pay that. And we’ll pay it this week.”

Initially, the water board contended the city granted the utility a franchise to operate without a license, permit or fees. But Heidelburg said paying the fees are in everyone’s best interests.

“We did not pay them a franchise fee last year and this year,” Heidelburg said. “So we decided that we were gonna go ahead and pay them a franchise fee. And we had to get permission from the mediator to take some money out of the escrow money, and that’s what that is.”

That escrow account, set up by the court to hold the disputed fees, is approaching $1 million.

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner welcomed the water board’s decision to pay the outstanding business license fees.

“The decision to pay their license fees was a good start in the right direction,” he told FOX10 News in a statement. “I look forward to continuing to work to bring closure to the pending lawsuit, as well as other matters and concerns of the city and our citizens who we serve.”

Heidelburg and board member John Johnson Jr. are bitter rivals, but they will join forces later this month as a mediation session ordered by Presiding Mobile County Circuit Judge Michael Youngpeter. The board voted unanimously for the two men to represent the utility in talks with the city.

“I think the prospects of settlement are pretty good. Mediation’s on the 29th,” Ross said. “Judge Youngpeter’s appointed a mediator. … And we are optimistic that the whole case will be settled then.”

Heidelburg said he is optimistic, as well.

“We’re gonna have a mediation at the end of this month, because the city needs the money,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.