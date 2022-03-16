Recipe: Taco Soup

Lucy Greer from Greer’s Markets shares this recipe that’s sure to be a family favorite!

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 lbs. ground chuck

1 onion, chopped

1.5 tsp. garlic powder

1.5 tsp. cumin

1.5 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 ranch seasoning packet

2 cans Rotel tomatoes, undrained

14.5 oz diced tomatoes, undrained

14.5 oz black beans, drained and rinsed

14.5 oz light red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

14.5 oz dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

11 oz white shoepeg corn, drained

11 oz Mexicorn, drained

2 cups beef stock

STEPS:

Heat a soup pot over medium high heat. Add ground chuck and onion. Cook for 10-15 minutes until all liquid is absorbed. Add garlic powder, cumin, chili powder, salt, and ranch packet. Stir.

Add Rotel tomatoes, diced tomatoes, beans, corn, and beef stock. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Simmer for 30 minutes. Serve hot with your favorite taco toppings.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

