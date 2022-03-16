Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Recipe: Taco Soup

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lucy Greer from Greer’s Markets shares this recipe that’s sure to be a family favorite!

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1.5 lbs. ground chuck
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1.5 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1.5 tsp. cumin
  • 1.5 tsp. chili powder
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • 1 ranch seasoning packet
  • 2 cans Rotel tomatoes, undrained
  • 14.5 oz diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 14.5 oz black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 14.5 oz light red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 14.5 oz dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
  • 11 oz white shoepeg corn, drained
  • 11 oz Mexicorn, drained
  • 2 cups beef stock

STEPS:

Heat a soup pot over medium high heat. Add ground chuck and onion. Cook for 10-15 minutes until all liquid is absorbed. Add garlic powder, cumin, chili powder, salt, and ranch packet. Stir.

Add Rotel tomatoes, diced tomatoes, beans, corn, and beef stock. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Simmer for 30 minutes. Serve hot with your favorite taco toppings.

ABOUT GREER’S:

  • Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
  • www.greers.com
  • Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
  • Email: catering@greers.com
  • *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
  • *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

2022 Spring Spectacular at University of Mobile
2022 Spring Spectacular at University of Mobile
Broadway Stars and Professionals to lead a Broadway Workshop
Broadway Stars and Professionals to lead a Broadway Workshop
Black Faculty Staff Association Education Summit at University of South Alabama
Black Faculty Staff Association Education Summit at University of South Alabama
Healthy Living with USA Health: Doc Rock
Healthy Living with USA Health: Doc Rock