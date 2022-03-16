Recipe: Taco Soup
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lucy Greer from Greer’s Markets shares this recipe that’s sure to be a family favorite!
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5 lbs. ground chuck
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1.5 tsp. garlic powder
- 1.5 tsp. cumin
- 1.5 tsp. chili powder
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 ranch seasoning packet
- 2 cans Rotel tomatoes, undrained
- 14.5 oz diced tomatoes, undrained
- 14.5 oz black beans, drained and rinsed
- 14.5 oz light red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 14.5 oz dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed
- 11 oz white shoepeg corn, drained
- 11 oz Mexicorn, drained
- 2 cups beef stock
STEPS:
Heat a soup pot over medium high heat. Add ground chuck and onion. Cook for 10-15 minutes until all liquid is absorbed. Add garlic powder, cumin, chili powder, salt, and ranch packet. Stir.
Add Rotel tomatoes, diced tomatoes, beans, corn, and beef stock. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer. Simmer for 30 minutes. Serve hot with your favorite taco toppings.
ABOUT GREER’S:
- Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
