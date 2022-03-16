Advertise With Us
Sandra Bullock says she’s taking a break from acting

Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.
Sandra Bullock says she wants to spend more time with her family.(CNN/Pool)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) - Sandra Bullock is taking a break.

The actress told “Entertainment Tonight” that she is stepping back from acting for a while.

Bullock said she wants to spend more time with her family. She has a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter.

Bullock co-stars in a new movie with Channing Tatum and Brad Pitt called “Lost City” that hits theaters March 25.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

