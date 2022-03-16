Senate candidate Katie Britt speaks to voters in Baldwin County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama voters are less than 70 days away from casting their ballots in this year’s party primary elections.

People all across the state will be heading to the polls in May to narrow down the number of candidates running in multiple high-profile races. That includes the race for Senator.

Republican Senate Candidate Katie Britt was in Foley Tuesday speaking to potential supporters.

“South Alabama is thriving. I look forward to being your partner and listening to the needs of this community and being an advocate for those in D.C.,” Britt said.

Recent polls show that Britt is neck and neck with her competitors. And because of that, Britt said she’s confident in her position.

“We are going to win this thing. We are the grassroots campaign. People know that the image and the future of this state are on the ballot. People are excited and they’re ready to go to the polls on May 24th,” Britt said.

And she has the support of her former boss and incumbent Senator Richard Shelby.

Shelby is retiring at the end of his term. Britt said working as his Chief of Staff taught her a lot about what to expect in this race.

“Senator Shelby gave me a shot and it changed what was possible for me. Being able to work as his chief of staff for two and a half years gave me a front row seat to the challenges and the opportunities of our state. I got to learn so much about Mobile and Baldwin county,” Britt said.

Voters will have their chance to speak when they go to the polls for the primary election on May 24th.

