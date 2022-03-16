Advertise With Us
Starbucks CEO to retire; founder Schultz to be interim chief

FILE - Howard Schultz speaks at an event to promote his book, 'From the Ground Up,' in Seattle...
FILE - Howard Schultz speaks at an event to promote his book, 'From the Ground Up,' in Seattle on Jan. 31, 2019. Starbucks President and CEO Kevin Johnson said Wednesday he will retire next month, and former CEO and company founder Howard Schultz will replace him on an interim basis.(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(AP) - Longtime Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is returning to lead the company on an interim basis after the coffee giant’s chief executive announced his retirement.

Starbucks made the announcement Wednesday ahead of its annual meeting.

Kevin Johnson said he will retire next month after five years as CEO and 13 at Starbucks. Johnson, a former executive at Microsoft and Juniper Networks, succeeded Schultz as CEO in 2017.

Johnson, 61, said he told the company’s board last year that he was considering retirement. His most obvious successor had been Roz Brewer, the company’s chief operating officer, but she left the company in February to become the top executive at Walgreens.

Starbucks expects to name a permanent CEO by this fall. While Schultz leads the company, he will get $1 in compensation. Schultz, 68, is also rejoining Starbucks’ board.

Investors cheered the news; the Seattle company’s shares jumped 5% in premarket trading. The company’s shares are down almost 30% this year as Starbucks struggles with higher labor and commodity costs and weaker sales in China.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

