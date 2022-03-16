Strong storms expected Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers.

A vigorous system will move through the area Friday and likely bring some strong storms and possibly some up to severe levels.

Timing will start late Friday morning, thru midday and into the early afternoon. We have a Level 2 of 5 risk of severe weather. That means all types of severe weather: damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and large hail are possible.

Meanwhile, tomorrow for St. Patrick’s Day the weather will be nice. The morning will be around 50 and the afternoon will be warm with highs in the mid 70s. There will be partly cloudy skies with no worries of any rain on Thursday.

After the rain clears Friday afternoon, we are looking at great weather for the upcoming weekend. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s and afternoons in the low 70s.

