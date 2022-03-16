Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Strong storms expected Friday

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this FOX10 News Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers.

A vigorous system will move through the area Friday and likely bring some strong storms and possibly some up to severe levels.

Timing will start late Friday morning, thru midday and into the early afternoon. We have a Level 2 of 5 risk of severe weather. That means all types of severe weather: damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and large hail are possible.

Meanwhile, tomorrow for St. Patrick’s Day the weather will be nice. The morning will be around 50 and the afternoon will be warm with highs in the mid 70s. There will be partly cloudy skies with no worries of any rain on Thursday.

After the rain clears Friday afternoon, we are looking at great weather for the upcoming weekend. Morning lows will be in the upper 40s and afternoons in the low 70s.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Evening Weather Outlook for Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from FOX10 News
Evening Weather Outlook for Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from FOX10 News
Midmorning Weather Update for Wednesday March 16, 2022
Expect sunshine to return this afternoon
Midmorning Weather Update for Wednesday March 16, 2022
Midmorning Weather Update for Wednesday March 16, 2022
Early Morning Weather Update for Wednesday March 16, 2022
A foggy morning for the Gulf Coast