Suspect dead after crashing while running from Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man died Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get away from Mobile Police.

The chase started just after 6:30 p.m. when investigators said an officer spotted a car driving recklessly. Police said the driver took off when the officer tried to stop him.

The chase went to Springhill Avenue and hit speeds over 65 mph. Near Lanier Avenue, the suspect lost control of his car and hit a tree.

He was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. Police have not released his name.

