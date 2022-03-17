Advertise With Us
60-year-old man killed after being swept away by floodwater in Birmingham

Flooding along 21st Street S in Birmingham
Flooding along 21st Street S in Birmingham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 60-year-old man was killed during Wednesday’s flash flood event in downtown Birmingham.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Joseva Lawrence Speed was walking in the 800 block of 24th St S around 3:00 p.m. yesterday when he was swept away by swift moving water.

Speed had been attempting to get into a family member’s vehicle when he was swept away.

He died at St. Vincent’s Hospital a short time later.

