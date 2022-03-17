Advertise With Us
Alabama advances ‘divisive concepts’ bill on race, gender

The Alabama House has passed the "divisive concepts" bill. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama lawmakers have advanced a bill to ban a list of “divisive concepts” from being taught in schools.

The legislation is part of a conservative effort to limit how race is taught in classrooms. Black lawmakers called the bill an effort to whitewash the nation’s history.

The Alabama House of Representatives on Thursday approved the bill on a 65-32 vote that largely fell along along party lines. The measure now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Some expressed concern that teachers might avoid certain topics for fear of running afoul of any new law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

