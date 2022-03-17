Advertise With Us
Alabama man to keep anti-Biden plate after state reversal

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ONEONTA, Ala. (AP) - The state of Alabama has apologized to a gun store owner for trying to take away a personalized license plate representing an obscene slur against President Joe Biden.

Nathan Kirk says he received a letter from the Alabama Department of Revenue stating that he can continue using the plate on his pickup truck. Kirk’s plate includes the acronym “LGBF JB” _ a reference to a political chant and a vulgar insult of Biden. But Kirk says the state can’t prove the “F” stands for an obscenity.

The state’s reversal came after the tag became a topic on social media and right-wing media outlets.

