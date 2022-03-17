Baldwin County residents getting the chance to provide input on future growth

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin county leaders want to hear from you, the residents on how to plan for the future.

Wednesday they held meetings and answered questions on the continued growth and development of several cities.

The first half of the meeting showed examples of growth across the county and what it means for people who live here.

Afterwards those residents were able to take a survey on what they do and don’t agree with when it comes to how it’s being handled.

FOX10 spoke to one woman who lives in Lillian. She said as a resident, she had to take advantage of this opportunity.

“I think that it’s very important that they did this. It means that they care about what we think. There’s a lot of communities where they might’ve not asked you. They might’ve just made decisions for you. So at least they’re giving us an opportunity to provide input. So I think it’s very important to give them the input that they’re asking for,” Lani Cameron said.

More meetings will be happening on Thursday. The first one will be in bay minette at 10 a.m. The second will be here in Fairhope at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.