Fair conditions Thursday then severe weather threat Friday

Conditions are fantastic as of midmorning with tons of sunshine and perfect weather for St. Patrick’s Day. Highs will reach the mid-70s later this afternoon.

The weather goes downhill tomorrow as severe weather returns to the Gulf Coast ahead of a front. Rain and storm coverage will reach 80% and the severe risk zone is a 2 out of 5. Threats include: heavy rain, gusty winds, hail and an isolated tornado. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued!

The storms begin before daybreak tomorrow, and will end in the early afternoon.

We turn dry and see sunshine for the weekend with highs in the low 70s both days.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.