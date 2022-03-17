Advertise With Us
‘Famous Twins’ assault suspect arrested on new charge while released on bail

Consuela Jones is pictured in a March 15, 2022, arrest photo.
Consuela Jones is pictured in a March 15, 2022, arrest photo.(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Consuela Jones, one of the sisters known on social media as the Famous Twins, has landed back in Mobile County Metro Jail on a new charge, according to jail records.

Jones, 22, of Mobile, along with her twin sister Allie, was already facing two counts of second-degree assault in a shooting incident last week at Maitre Park that left two people injured.

Now Consuela Jones is back in jail charged with use or possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree possession of marijuana.

She was booked into the jail on those new charges late Tuesday night, after having made bail on the assault charges last Friday. Allie Jones also was released on bail Friday.

Police said the shooting happened after an altercation in the park, and that the two people -- including a teen -- who were struck by gunfire were expected to recover. Police said both twins fired shots during the altercation and that the incident was streamed on social media.

The two sisters have over a million followers on TikTok.

Consuela Jones, left, and Allie Jones, arrested on second-degree assault charges.
Consuela Jones, left, and Allie Jones, arrested on second-degree assault charges.(FOX10 News)

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

