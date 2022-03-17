Gorgeous Thursday for Gulf Coast as severe weather looms for Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We should see a gorgeous day ahead with temperatures starting off in the 40s as of 5am and will rebound to the mid 70s this afternoon. Our sky will be Mostly Sunny with no chance of rain so if you have outdoor plans, you won’t have any issues. The weather goes downhill tomorrow as severe weather returns to the Gulf Coast ahead of a front. Rain and storm coverage will reach 80% and the severe risk zone is a 2 out of 5. Threats include: heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and an isolated tornado. Make sure you have a way to get warnings if they are issued! The storms begin before daybreak tomorrow, and will end in the early afternoon. We turn dry and see sunshine for the weekend with highs in the low 70s both days.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.