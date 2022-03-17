List of schools closed Friday due to severe weather threat
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some local schools systems announced they will be closed on Friday, March 18, due to the severe weather threat in the area.
The National Weather Service has southwestern Alabama in an Enhanced Risk zone. Severe storms with the threat of damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible.
The following systems will be closed Friday:
Saraland City Schools
Chickasaw City Schools
Clarke County Schools
Thomasville City Schools
Washington County Schools
Clarke Prep School
Education Station in Thomasville
Mobile County Public Schools will be closed Friday due to a Teacher Work Day
This list will be updated as more schools announce their plans.
