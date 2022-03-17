Advertise With Us
List of schools closed Friday due to severe weather threat

Severe Weather Risk for Friday, March 18, 2022.
Severe Weather Risk for Friday, March 18, 2022.(WALA)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Some local schools systems announced they will be closed on Friday, March 18, due to the severe weather threat in the area.

The National Weather Service has southwestern Alabama in an Enhanced Risk zone. Severe storms with the threat of damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes are possible.

The following systems will be closed Friday:

Saraland City Schools

Chickasaw City Schools

Clarke County Schools

Thomasville City Schools

Washington County Schools

Clarke Prep School

Education Station in Thomasville

Mobile County Public Schools will be closed Friday due to a Teacher Work Day

This list will be updated as more schools announce their plans.

