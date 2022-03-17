Local girl competing on new season of MasterChef Junior

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - She’s only 13 -- but Starla Chapman knows her way around the kitchen.

“I feel like this is a very easy simple recipe to do. I started doing this recipe when I was around 8. So I think it’s pretty simple,” said Starla. “I first started cooking when I was very young -- like 6 or 7 years old. My grandmother got me started.”

The Bay Minette teen stopped by the FOX 10 Kitchen to cook up her specialty cheesy grits and shrimp.

“Add as much as you want depending on how cheesy you want it to be,” explained Starla.

It’s so good -- she’s competing to be the best in the country -- one of 16 kids on Season 8 of “MasterChef Junior”.

“We auditioned pre-pandemic. Got the call back to come to L.A. At the beginning we were up against about 60 kids... And then it got narrowed down to 16,” said Starla.

If you’ve seen the show -- you know it’s a game against time -- a race against the clock -- where every second counts.

“A lot of times -- there probably is a cliff-hanger,” said Starla. “There was crying, there’s throwing. It was crazy. Lee: Intense? -- Yes sir, very intense.”

Mom DeAndra flew to L.A. with her and is her biggest fan.

“I’m cooking with a kid that was on MasterChef Junior. So I can’t tell her anything... So I have to take the instructions now. (Laughs). Lee: It’s kind of cool though. -- Mom: It really is.”

She’ll tell you -- for the parents of these young chefs -- it was high stakes behind stage.

“It was very nerve-wracking because there was times when we couldn’t see the clock or we didn’t know how much time they had left... So it was a room full of very excited parents so to speak (laughs),” recalled DeAndra.

It’s also a chance to learn from the best -- Celebrity Chef Gordan Ramsay and judges offering praise and honest critique.

“It was fun a lot of the time -- when they told you they liked your food,” said Starla. “But when they don’t like your food... It’s not a good feeling. But I knew it was constructive and took it and tried to learn from what they said.”

Cooking is therapeutic for Starla, who is also a childhood cancer survivor. Now taking on MasterChef Junior -- it’s another big step along her journey.

“And it just lets me know I need to do everything I can to reach my goals with what I want to do,” said Starla.

And some of the things she wants to do -- write a cookbook and eventually open a food truck. Again, MasterChef Junior premieres Thursday night March 17th at 7p.m. on FOX 10.

