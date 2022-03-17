Making an Impact

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The ladies of Impact 100 Baldwin County are looking for a few good women to help make a difference in the lives of others.

Impact 100 Baldwin County is a community of women seeking to transform lives in Baldwin County by awarding high-impact, transformational grants to nonprofits. Impact 100 is celebrating its 15th year in the county. So far the group has awarded 48 grants totaling $4.5M.

Grants are awarded in five different categories. A couple of grantees from 2021 include the South Baldwin Literacy Council, Daphne Search and Rescue, Historic Blakeley State Park and the Alabama Free Clinic. Past grantees have also included Prodisee Pantry, Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo and The Humane Society and Big Fish Ministries- all areas of Baldwin County!

Right now a membership drive is underway. Lucy Smith, Impact 100 Baldwin County, President and Kristin Koppen, Membership Co-Chair stopped by FOX10 News at 4pm to talk with Lenise Ligon about sign ups.

“With all of the uncertainty going on in the world, we are certain of this – your community of Baldwin County needs your help now more than ever,” explained Kristin Koppen, Impact 100 Membership Co-Chair. “Baldwin County is the second largest county in the state and our needs have never been greater.”

Through the power of collective giving, the organization aims to make sure charitable dollars go far and wide, while ensuring through its grant process that they make a lasting, impactful difference.

The deadline to join for 2022 is March 31st. Click here for more information: https://impact100baldwincounty.org/

