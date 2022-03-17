MCSO: Woman detained in connection to newborn’s death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A woman has been detained by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies in connection to the death of her newborn.

The woman, who has not been identified, is currently being interviewed by investigators.

Detectives say the woman may have been using drugs during her pregnancy which resulted in the baby dying upon birth.

MCSO says she will be charged with chemical endangerment of a child resulting in death.

More details are set to be released later today.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.