Mobile Police releasing new details into deadly car chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -FOX 10 News learned more information Wednesday about a high-speed chase that ended with a deadly wreck.

A man died Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed while trying to get away from Mobile Police.

Mobile Police Department now identifying the driver as 23 year-old Jamarcus Rogers.

Police Chief Paul Prine says Tuesday evening officers were in the area of Springhill and Ann Street when they saw a group of people at a gas station.

Chief Prine also sharing that Rogers did have a felony assault warrant for his arrest. And he says that could’ve been why he sped off.

“There was a large crowd at the Springhill gas station, right there at the corner of Ann,” Chief Prine said. “And at which time Mr. Rogers was seen abruptly jumping into his vehicle and accelerating.”

Rogers reaching high speeds to elude police, Chief Prine says he traveled down Springhill Avenue where he crashed his car near Lanier Street after crossing the median, hitting a tree, and slamming into a wall.

During the pursuit, Rogers did hit an officer’s vehicle.

“That part is under investigation. We received information to that but I’m not able to substantiate that right now,” the chief said. “I do not believe it was a pit maneuver nor do I know if it was an intentional act by the driver.”

Rogers’ family also wants to know what happened and how he ultimately ended up crashing, and dying.

“We want to know what happened, we want to know if he was hit by one of the police cars and that’s the reason why he lost control,” said Jasmine Rogers, Jamarcus’ sister. “We just need some answers, they haven’t told us anything.”

Mobile Police want to remind the public during situations like this to utilize the digital siren app.

The app notifies drivers of nearby pursuits.

Chief Prine is thankful an innocent person wasn’t hurt in the chase and crash.

