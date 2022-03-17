Mobile public works director John Peavy resigns

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - City of Mobile Public Services Director John Peavy resigned Monday before a non-criminal investigation by the City’s Office of Professional Responsibility could be completed, a city spokesman confirmed.

Mayor Stimpson accepted Peavy’s resignation the same day. Upon receipt of his resignation, no further action was warranted, according to a city spokesman. No further comment was given.

The public works department in recent years had been embroiled in controversy as employees complained about pay and a hostile work environment under supervisor Jeff Deese. In 2019, a report issued by an attorney hired by the Mobile City Council said the complaints had merit.

In 2021, Stimpson launched the Office of Professional Responsibility, a separate and distinct entity within the City of Mobile tasked with investigating administrative complaints against city employees filed by citizens or other employees. OPR does not conduct criminal investigations.

Peavy began his tenure with the Stimpson administration in 2016 tasked with managing capital improvement project and was appointed senior public works director in 2018. Before joining the administration, Peavy served as the president of the Peavy Construction Company, Inc. specializing in highways, small bridges and other infrastructure projects. Prior to taking ownership of the company, he was the operations officer at Spring Hill College and worked for the City of Mobile as the grant-in-aid coordinator.

