MPD: A Shooting to Settle a Score

Twaine Grant Accused of Shooting a Man at a Busy Strip Mall
Twaine Grant
Twaine Grant(Mobile Police)
By Byron Day
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -We’re featuring a guy with a grudge, and a gun, according to MPD Investigators.

This is 22 year old Twaine Grant. Grant decided to settle a score with another guy last week. So, police tell FOX10 News he walked up to the car the man was in, drew a gun, and started blasting away. It all happened at a busy strip mall off Highway 90 at Pleasant Valley Road. The victim was critically wounded, and rushed to a hospital. Grant just vanished. Investigators aren’t sure what exactly the “bad blood” between the two was all about, but they want Grant off the streets as quickly as possible. Twaine Grant is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds. He’s accused of First Degree Assault, as well as Shooting Into an Occupied Vehicle. If you have seen Twaine Grant, or know where he is, contact the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. When you make that call, you don’t have to leave your name.

