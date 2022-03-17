News of Orange Beach splitting from county school system catches many off-guard

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - In a surprise vote by the Orange Beach City Council Tuesday night, March 15, 2022 the city decided to break away from the county school system. This caught Baldwin County School Board members off guard.

Fox 10 News has requested interviews with both Baldwin County Schools superintendent, Eddie Tyler and Orange Beach mayor, Tony Kennon. Neither agreed, saying through written statements they wanted to communicate with one another first.

Tuesday’s vote was a late addition to the Orange Beach City Council agenda and the Baldwin County School Board was preparing for a work session of its own when the news broke. Superintendent Eddie Tyler released a brief statement after learning about the vote:

“We learned about this agenda item this afternoon around 4 through a public posting from the City of Orange Beach. We have had no communications with the city or any elected officials regarding such matter. We look forward to learning more about their proposals and actions after tonight’s meeting and later into the week.” – Eddie Tyler

Wednesday afternoon, Orange Beach mayor, Tony Kennon issued a written statement of his own after declining a request for an interview:

“I want to hold off on commenting in more detail on the decision to form an Orange Beach City School System untiI I talk with the leadership of the Baldwin County Schools. I appreciate everyone’s patience on this very important decision for our city and the future of our children.” – Tony Kennon

After receiving Kennon’s statement, Fox 10 News read it to a Baldwin County School Board member who didn’t want to go on the record but said it was troubling because Kennon could have easily communicated with the School Board before the vote.

Someone else who didn’t want to be identified but had plenty to say was a schoolteacher from Orange Beach. She said the news also caught the faculty at her school off guard. It was far from a normal day. The halls were abuzz with conversation of the split…teachers unsure what their futures hold.

The Orange Beach Middle and High School are only in their second year of existence. The state-of-the-art joint campus was built after much consideration and cooperation between the Baldwin County School Board and the City of Orange Beach. Some residents think this move by the city is late coming.

“I’m surprised it has not already been done at this point in time,” said Orange Beach resident, Amanda Giles. “I was under the impression that they were their own entity and not someone going everywhere else, so it seems like the next logical move.”

While each side is tight-lipped right now, the residents and parents didn’t mind speaking their minds and each we spoke with said they like the move.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Darrin Vicknair. “I think it’s good that they’re going to keep the money into the community and the schools around here.”

“I think we’ve got an amazing program already with the schools, so I think it’s just going to attract more teachers. It’s going to attract more people who want to live down here all year round and have a great school system for their kids,” Chip Reed added.

There are many details to be worked out, such as the appraised value of the school properties which at this time belong to Baldwin County Schools. The city will have to pay for the property. An estimate given to Fox 10 News by a school system source estimates the value to be around $30 million dollars.

