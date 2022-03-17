Prosecutors ask judge do dismiss indictment against convicted felon accused of having ‘shank’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to dismiss an indictment alleging that a man accused of shooting at a Bayou La Batre police officer had a “shank” while jailed in Grove Hill.

The indictment, charging Tommy Leon Goleman with promoting prison contraband, alleged that he had the homemade knife while he was incarcerated at the Clarke County Jail in June. In a one-page filing, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Mobile asked that the indictment be dismissed. Prosecutors offered no explanation other than it is in the “best interest of justice,” and a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment.

The filing asks for the case to be dismissed “without prejudice,” which would give prosecutors the opportunity to reinstate the charges.

Michael Hickman, Goleman’s attorney, said he does not know why prosecutors moved to drop the case.

“I hope it ends the case,” he told FOX10 News.

Hickman said prosecutors were alleging “constructive possession” of the weapon – meaning the defendant had access to it.

“He didn’t have it in his actual possession,” he said. “They could have had a witness problem. I don’t know.”

Mobile police in April 2019 sought Tommy Leon Goleman, 35, and another man after a shootout in Tillman’s Corner in which authorities contend a police sergeant nearly was hit with gunfire.

According to court records, the sergeant spotted Goleman walking away from a pawn shop on April 19, 2019, and getting into a black GMC Envoy. The sergeant followed the vehicle, because Goleman had active arrest warrants, and tried to stop the vehicle.

But the vehicle did not stop until it crashed into a trailer behind a house. Goleman got out of the car and fired at the officer as he fled, according to the allegations.

The following morning, according to court records, police again spotted Goleman – this time in a stolen Toyota Tacoma – and then pursued him on a high-speed chase that at one point involved Goleman driving the wrong way down Airport Boulevard.

A judge sentenced Goleman to more than seven years in prison on the gun charge arising out of that incident. He also has a pending attempted murder charge in Mobile County Circuit Court.

