Prosecutors want to drop shank charge against man accused of firing at Bayou La Batre police officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal prosecutors want a judge to dismiss an indictment alleging a man accused of shooting at a Bayou La Batre police officer had a shank at the jail in Grove Hill.

Tommy Goleman is serving more than seven years on a federal gun conviction following the shooting incident in 2019.

The new charge was filed in January. Prosecutors didn’t explain why they are seeking to dismiss the case, but they would be able to reinstate the charges at a later date.

Goleman’s attorney told FOX10 News he hopes this ends the case. Goleman also faces an attempted murder charge in state court related to the Bayou La Batre case.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.