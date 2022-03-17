Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Rare snake species found in Alabama for just the second time in 60 years

Eastern Indigo Snake
Eastern Indigo Snake(Billy Pope, ADCNR)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A wild-hatched Eastern Indigo Snake was found in Alabama yesterday. It was only the second sighting in our state in the last sixty years.

According to a Facebook post from the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division, the young snake was found yesterday and is the product of natural pairings among those purposefully released in Conecuh National Forest.

The Eastern indigo snake
The Eastern indigo snake(Billy Pope, ADCNR)
2nd Eastern indigo snake found in Alabama in 60 years
2nd Eastern indigo snake found in Alabama in 60 years(Billy Pope, ADCNR)

Indigos are a federally listed protected species, and permits are required to interact with/handle these snakes. The Eastern indigo project started in 2006, and the program started releasing captive-raised indigos.

For more visit www.outdooralabama.com

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Severe Weather Risk for Friday, March 18, 2022.
List of schools closed Friday due to severe weather threat
Federal prosecutors won’t seek death penalty against suspects in Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney case
Consuela Jones is pictured in a March 15, 2022, arrest photo.
‘Famous Twins’ assault suspect arrested on new charge while released on bail
An Alabama legislative committee has advanced a lottery proposal as proponents try to get the...
Alabama House committee advances lottery bill