Severe storms with damaging winds, hail, isolated tornadoes expected Friday

Severe storms with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are expected in the forecast area Friday morning.

A few storms may linger into the early afternoon hours along the Florida Panhandle. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Gulf Coast in a Level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather on Friday. The level 3 and level 4 risk zones are more unusual for our area and are only issued when the ingredients are particularly favorable for severe storms.

A surface warm front will lift through the area around daybreak, raising the instability levels and bringing in the possibility of severe storms. Most of the rough weather will be ahead of a surface front and should be east of the area by around 2 pm. That front should pass through by early evening, ending the chance of rain in time for the weekend.

