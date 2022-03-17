Advertise With Us
St. Patrick’s Day Cocktails with POST

By Allison Bradley
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by raising a glass! POST in Downtown Mobile just released a fun menu of four new drinks you can enjoy through Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Lacie Vette from POST stops by Studio 10 to make the Cold Brew Martini, one of the new featured drinks. It includes The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, cold brew, Frangelico, and half & half.

Other drinks featured are Whispers of Sour with Irish whiskey, lemon juice, aquafaba, and simple syrup; an Old Fashioned Quiet Man with Irish whiskey, Irish cream, and Angostura and orange bitters; and a Quiet Irish Coffee with Irish Whiskey, Irish cream, coffee (hot or cold), and whipped cream.

  • POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar
  • 571 Dauphin Street, Downtown Mobile, AL
  • 251-408-9198
  • postdrinks.com
  • Find on Facebook

Thomas Hospital and Wells Fargo Host 44th Annual Spring Fever Chase
