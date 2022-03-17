St. Patrick’s Day Cocktails with POST

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by raising a glass! POST in Downtown Mobile just released a fun menu of four new drinks you can enjoy through Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Lacie Vette from POST stops by Studio 10 to make the Cold Brew Martini, one of the new featured drinks. It includes The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, cold brew, Frangelico, and half & half.

Other drinks featured are Whispers of Sour with Irish whiskey, lemon juice, aquafaba, and simple syrup; an Old Fashioned Quiet Man with Irish whiskey, Irish cream, and Angostura and orange bitters; and a Quiet Irish Coffee with Irish Whiskey, Irish cream, coffee (hot or cold), and whipped cream.

POST Crafted Cocktails & Wine Bar

571 Dauphin Street, Downtown Mobile, AL

251-408-9198

postdrinks.com

Find on Facebook

