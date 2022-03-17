Thomas Hospital and Wells Fargo Host 44th Annual Spring Fever Chase

It’s time for runners and walkers to get ready for the 44th Annual Spring Fever Chase scheduled for Saturday, March 19, in Fairhope. This 10K run and 2-mile fun run/walk, sponsored by Thomas Hospital, an affiliate of Infirmary Health, and Wells Fargo, takes participants on a beautiful and challenging course through the neighborhoods of Fairhope overlooking Mobile Bay. Proceeds from the race benefit physical education programs in Baldwin County Schools, including public, private and parochial schools.

A unique, yet important component of Spring Fever Chase involves a friendly competition for prize money. Schools with at least 25 race applicants (including parents who register through the school) receive $2 for each participant who registers; schools with fewer than 25 registrations are not eligible for cash awards. In addition to prize money awarded to schools for participation, Baldwin County coaches can also apply for Spring Fever Chase grants for physical education equipment.

To register through the school, students can obtain paper registrations from their coaches. School credit is also given to those who indicate their school when registering online at springfeverchase.com. The deadline for school registration is Friday, March 11.

Early registration is encouraged, but runners and walkers can also register on race day. Day-of race registration begins at 7 a.m. at the race starting line, located at the intersection of Bayview Street and Fairhope Avenue. Day-of race registration for the 10K closes promptly at 7:45 a.m. Registration reopens for the 2-mile runners and walkers from 8:10 - 9:15 a.m.

A post-race party is held on South Mobile Street near the finish line, on the bluff overlooking Mobile Bay. For the 10K, awards are presented to the first master’s man and woman and the top three participants in each of the following categories: overall men and women finishers, wheelchair participants, race walkers and finishers in each of the 15 designated age categories for men and women. A $250 cash award is presented to anyone in the male, female and/or wheelchair division who breaks the 10K course record. For the 2-mile fun run, awards are given to the top three finishers.

Race T-shirts are given to all runners and walkers who register before Sunday, March 13. Race applications are available at all three Infirmary Fitness Centers: ProHealth Fitness Center, Mobile; North Baldwin Fitness Center, Bay Minette; and Thomas Fitness Center, Fairhope. Participants can also register online at springfeverchase.com. For more information regarding Spring Fever Chase, call 251-279-1684.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.