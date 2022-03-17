Welfare check leads to arrest of 3 on drug charges in Foley (Foley Police)

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - A wellness check ended in a drug bust netting three people in Foley on Thursday.

The Foley Police Department responded to a hotel room on South McKenzie Street to conduct a welfare check. The subject was found and appeared to be all right, but a large amount of drug paraphernalia and various narcotics were found in the room, authorities said.

The occupants of the room, Joseph W. Inman, 38, of Okeechobee Fla., Geralyn R. Murray, 37, of Pahokee Fla., and Shannon M. Wetherbee, 33, of Robertsdale were each charged with one count of trafficking in fentanyl, one count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers recovered 0.08 grams of fentanyl and 1.04 grams of meth, according to Foley PD.

