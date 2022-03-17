The Wharf Boat & Yacht Show sails into Orange Beach

If you’re thinking about buying a boat, this may be the right time to do it! The Wharf Boat & Yacht Show will be in Orange Beach March 18-20, 2022.

Organizers say more than $100 million in boats and marine products will be on display. You can check out 120+ exhibiting companies with boats and yachts in the water and on land.

The show will also feature kids’ art classes, exhibitor displays, instructional seminars, live music, and much more. While you’re browsing, you can also enjoy all the shopping, restaurants, and family activities The Wharf has to offer!

The Wharf Boat & Yacht Show

The Wharf, Orange Beach

Friday, March 18, 2022 ~ Red Carpet Spectacular ~ 10 am - 6 pm

Saturday, March 19, 2022 ~ Ladies Day presented by Lucca Boutique ~ 10 am - 6 pm

Sunday, March 20, 2022 ~ Military & First Responder Appreciation Day ~ 10 am - 4 pm

Tickets & Info: wharfboatshow.com

