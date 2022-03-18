Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo hosts Art on the Wild Side

The following information was provided by Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo:

Art on the Wild Side is the annual fundraiser for the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, a non-profit organization. Funds raised support animal care (daily diets, healthcare, activities), building and enhancing new and existing exhibits, and providing educational programs for all ages.

Event includes food, drinks, live entertainment from ISING Live Band, mingling with the zoo’s animal ambassadors, live animal art demonstrations, and additional animal art auction pieces.

Online Auction – March 21-26, 2022 – Open to everyone, no tickets needed https://ArtWildSide.givesmart.com.

Party – Saturday, March 26, 2022, 7 pm, at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo Tickets $125, purchase at https://ArtWildSide.givesmart.com.

Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo

20499 Oak Road East

Gulf Shores, AL 36542

251-256-7008

www.alabamagulfcoastzoo.org

