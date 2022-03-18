Atmore police report multiple injuries at mobile home park during severe weather

ATMORE, Ala. (WALA) - The Atmore Police Department is reporting multiple injuries at a mobile home park as severe weather moves through the region this morning.

Some injuries are said to be serious.

There is considerable damage at the Big Oak Trailer Park near the McCullough community on Jack Springs Road. The police chief tells FOX10 News first responders are going door to door searching for victims and trying to help people.

The storm struck around 9 a.m.

Power is out in Atmore with structural damage reported across the Poarch Creek Reservation area.

County Road 1 and Jack Springs Road near the museum are flooded.

This is a developing story.

FOX10 News has crews on the way to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.