Baldwin County leaders discuss severe weather threat coming through Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -A strong line of storms are expected to blow into the FOX 10 viewing area by Friday morning.

Damaging winds, hail and even a tornado, are all possible.

Several local school systems are calling off classes because of the weather threat.

Baldwin County public schools will be open.

Baldwin County leaders met on Thursday with the National Weather Service.

EMA Director Zach Hood says most importantly people need to make sure that they have a plan.

“We need to be aware that the chances for weather on this particular event are greater than what they normally are or what we have seen this year,” Hood said.

Hood says this time of year these storms are expected.

“We spoke with National Weather Service Mobile as always and we know it is spring weather season,” Hood said. “So this will be first of several and it’s a great time to review your weather safety plan.”

He also emphasizes to make sure you have a way to receive weather alerts when the storms come through.

“All three risks wind, hail, tornado risk do exist. And obviously, wind and hail threat is a little greater than the tornado threat,” Hood explained. “What’s most important is that you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and that you have a plan for taking shelter.”

People in Clarke County could also get some bad weather.

The EMA Director Roy Waite says the south area of the county is most at risk.

“With the possibility of some tornadoes EF-2 or higher, so those strong tornadoes,” Waite said. “We’re looking for golf ball size hail. We’re also looking for rain up to 1-3 inches.”

