Beachgoers adapt to on and off storms in Gulf Shores

By Daeshen Smith
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The hard rain and strong winds had beachgoers making a break for it in Gulf Shores.

“It happens fast that’s for sure,” said Rick Brenning. “You look at them and they get pushed North then all of a sudden it’s just here and It’s like crazy winds and sideways rain.”

The Brennings were enjoying their trip from Wisconsin when the storms put their beach day on hold.

“We stayed on the beach all morning until it hit and then we decided to go in just to make sure nothing major happened,” said Marsha Brenning.

The on and off rain also stopped the March to May beach volleyball tournament matchup between UAB and Georgia State

“We were out there. Came back ten minutes too early and got washed away in some squalls that came through,” said Larry Dorn.

The sudden rain bands and a short lightning delay caused officials to clear the beach forcing the players and their fans to take shelter.

“We were starting to play and really just got going and they blew the horn and said lightning’s coming get out of here,” said Dorn.

Now with the skies starting to clear players, fans, and other beachgoers are returning to the sand but with red flags still flying vacationers say they don’t plan on taking their chances with the rough surf

“No we are not going in the water,” said Marsha Brenning. “We’re choosing to stay at the Hangout.”

