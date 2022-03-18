Citronelle store owner speaks after man attempts to break into ATM

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WALA) - Thursday morning, three school buses outside McDavid Jones elementary in Citronelle were set on fire. While police and firefighters were working that scene, a thief tried to break into an ATM

Now police believe the crimes are connected. FOX10 News spoke to the owner of that convenience store where that ATM was vandalized.

Milankumar Patel told FOX10 news Citronelle police called him at almost 4 a.m. at the Discount Mart near State Street.

“I’ve been in this location 15 years. This is the first time I’ve ever seen this. We’ve never gotten robbed, nothing,” Patel said.

This suspect unsuccessfully tried to break into an ATM. But before making his way to the ATM, this video shows him cutting the power to the building.

“They broke in outside so the security system won’ t pop up. But somebody reported to them and says a man tried to break in,” Patel said.

A time lapse of the video shows that Citronelle police narrowly missed the suspect by two minutes.

Before the incident at the store, they had their hands full at McDavid-Jones Elementary.

“We believe that this was used as a distractionary to be able to have all our assets at one location and be able to have the time to try to break into the ATM,” Chief Chris Mclean said.

A representative with Mobile County Public Schools told FOX10 news that the three buses cost $150,000 each. They’re all insured.

Meanwhile, the owner said the ATM was completely destroyed. The suspect is still unidentified. If you know anything, call police.

