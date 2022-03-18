Event organizers in Baldwin, Mobile counties keeping tabs on weather

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The severe weather threat could affect many events on the Gulf Coast today, and organizers are keeping close tabs on the forecast.

One example is the Fairhope Arts and Crafts Festival.

Some of the vendors began setting up tents last night in downtown Fairhope. As of right now, they are moving forward as planned and are scheduled to open at 10 this morning.

This year’s event is a milestone anniversary for the festival. It is celebrating 70- years on the Eastern Shore. Officials say more than 400 vendors are expected to be there.

Not only is the arts and crafts festival going on, but so is the Thrillville fair in Mobile, happening at The Hank Aaron Stadium.

Event official Jesse Sampley says the fair is still on.

“We’re looking forward to just having the community back,” Sampley said. “We’ve added a lot more rides. We’ve added some entertainment options -- a lot more vendors.”

He said, “The safety crew here -- they monitor all of the weather and wind advisories and all of that. But we are hoping for the best weather we can.”

The fair opens tonight at 5 p.m. General admission is $10.

