Gear up for Spring with Pro-Tip Powerwashing

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The warmer months are upon us and it is time to get your home or commercial space ready for Spring. Chelsey was on location in North Mobile County to check out a soft washing project with Pro-Tip Powerwashing. Chelsey spoke with owners Chris and Adrienne Boothe about their business and how they can help you. For a full list of services in Mobile and Baldwin Counties, visit Pro-Tip Powerwashing online.

