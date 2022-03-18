Krispy Kreme, Augusta Evans Special School team up for annual bead donation drive

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Krispy Kreme and Augusta Evans Special School in Mobile are teaming up once again for their annual bead donation drive.

Donate a 12-pound bag of beads and receive a coupon for a dozen of Krispy Kreme original glazed doughnuts. A 12-pound bag is roughly the size of a grocery bag.

The bead collection was pushed back one day because of Friday’s severe weather. It will be held at Augusta Evans School, 6301 Biloxi Ave, on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

This Mardi Gras bead donation drive is the school’s biggest fundraiser.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.