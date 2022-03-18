Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

MPD investigates double homicide in west Mobile

Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.
Moorhead PD responded to a disturbance with reports of possible gun fire.(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police worked a scene of a double homicide Friday afternoon near the corner of Azalea Road and Cottage Hill.

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said there were two victims at that location but that this incident was unrelated to a shootout and chase that happened a short time later in Midtown.

FOX10 is trying to get more information on the incident and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Severe storms cause damage in Atmore
Severe storms cause damage in Atmore
1 dead after chase, shootout in Mobile
1 dead after chase, shootout in Mobile
Match Day for South Alabama medical students
Match Day for South Alabama medical students
Beachgoers adapt to on and off storms in Gulf Shores
Beachgoers adapt to on and off storms in Gulf Shores
Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home park in Atmore
Atmore man was asleep in his trailer home – then woke in the woods during storm