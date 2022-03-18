Pascagoula man killed in crash on I-10 in Mobile County

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Pascagoula man died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10.

It happened around 3 a.m. about four miles west of the Mobile city limit.

Alabama State Troopers said Lloyd Byrd III, 33, died when his 2011 Infinity M37 left the road and hit a tree. Troopers said Byrd was not using a seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

