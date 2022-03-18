Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals
Advertisement

Possible tornado touchdown causes damage in Okaloosa County

A mobile home received major damage as severe weather moved through Holt, Fla., on Friday...
A mobile home received major damage as severe weather moved through Holt, Fla., on Friday morning, March 18, 2022.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLT, Fla. (WALA) - Officials in Florida’s Okaloosa County report damage from a possible tornado touchdown, but the sheriff’s office there says no injuries have been reported as yet.

The possible touchdown may have happened in the Log Lake Road area of Hold, according to a social media post by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. There are multiple trees down and a severely damaged mobile home shown in a photograph published by the OCSO.

Okaloosa County EMS is reporting significant damage to at least four residences on Log Lake Road. Firefighters are said to be going house to house in the area.

Their movement is reported to be slow because of blocked roadways in rural areas.

The OCSO advises that Sundance Way South is closed due to power lines and trees down across the roadway.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile Police on scene at Government Street and Dauphin Island Parkway
Mobile Police on multiple scenes after apparent chase, reported shots fired
ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
First responders search for victims at a mobile home park where severe weather destroyed nine...
Multiple injuries reported after storm strikes mobile home park in Atmore
Police are investigating after a woman was hit by multiple vehicles early Friday morning on...
Police: 55-year-old woman dies after being hit by multiple vehicles