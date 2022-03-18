Advertise With Us
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: COVID-19 Today

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
It is time to see what is coming up this Saturday on Perspectives with Eric Reynolds. Eric sits down Mobile County Health Department officials to see how COVID-19 is impacting the county after Mardi Gras. You will also hear about what protocols you should be practicing now, especially for children under 12.

You can watch Perspectives with Eric Reynolds this Saturday at 9 a.m.

