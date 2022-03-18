Severe storms in the forecast for today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Severe storms with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes are expected in the forecast area today.

A few storms may linger into the early afternoon hours along the Florida Panhandle. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Gulf Coast in a Level 3 Enhanced Risk for severe weather. The level 3 and level 4 risk zones are more unusual for our area and are only issued when the ingredients are particularly favorable for severe storms.

There is the potential for damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail.

Stay weather aware over and monitor for updates. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings, including one to wake you up. Know where to go and what to do when warnings are issued.

Things clear out nicely for the weekend. We will see sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday. The nights get a little chilly with lows in the mid 40′s. Mostly sunny skies continue into Monday. We may see another storm system on Tuesday and Wednesday.

