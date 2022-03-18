Severe weather threat has local events monitoring forecast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The weather threat Friday morning could impact a lot of events Gulf Coast. Organizers tell us they’re keeping a close watch on the forecast.

It’s a milestone anniversary for the Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival -- 70 years on the Eastern Shore. Kickoff Friday morning with more than 400 vendors -- some of them started setting up Thursday even though it’s expected to be a wet and potentially windy start.

“It sounds like it’s going to be a washout in the morning,” said Debby Stone and Lynda Wheeler.

The Fairhope Arts & Crafts Festival goes through Sunday.

The Wharf Boat & Yacht Show is also gearing up for a big crowd. With 80 boats in the water and an additional 300 on land -- they’ll welcome some 10,000 visitors this weekend. It’s their first boat show since 2019 because of the pandemic. The weather already pushing back the opening by at least a couple of hours.

“We were supposed to open at 10 and we are probably going to push that back to some time mid-afternoon I would guess. We will know a little more in the morning for sure but definitely going to let those storms and potential danger get through here at the beach and then we will open things up... late tomorrow -- tomorrow afternoon. But then Saturday and Sunday -- the FOX 10 Weather Team says it looks perfect out here -- so we’re happy about that,” said Jim Cox, The Wharf.

The Wharf Boat & Yacht Show Times:

Friday: Mid-day (whenever new start time is announced) to sunset

Saturday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- Ladies Day

Sunday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Back here in Mobile -- the sights, sounds, and sideshow entertainment “Thrillville” back for a second year at Hank Aaron Stadium.

“We’re looking forward to just having the community back. We’ve added a lot more rides. We’ve added some entertainment options -- a lot more vendors,” said Jesse Sampley, Thrillville.

While they don’t open until 5 p.m. Friday -- they still have a plan in place for potentially bad weather -- saying some of the taller rides would temporarily shut down.

“The safety crew here -- they monitor all of the weather and wind advisories and all of that. But we are hoping for the best weather we can,” said Sampley.

Thrillville will be at the Hank through the March 27th. They open M-F at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. Admission is $10. Ages 5 and under and 65 get in free. Promos available on weekends. Unlimited rides M-F $30, Saturday and Sunday $35.

